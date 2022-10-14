BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck rolled over Friday afternoon on Garces Highway and Highway 43 bringing traffic to a standstill, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the semi-truck rolled over in the westbound lanes of Garces Highway just before 11 a.m. Officials said the driver of the semi-truck was stuck in the vehicle.

Officers initiated a hard stop on the westbound lanes of Garces Highway between Wildwood Road and Scofield Avenue, just west of Highway 43 while crews work on moving the semi-truck.

CHP and emergency crews are on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.