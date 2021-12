BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jackknifed semi truck along eastbound lanes of Highway 58 east of Bakersfield has forced a closure of the road.

The crash was reported at around 5:50 p.m. on eastbound lanes of Highway 58 about 2 miles west of Highway 223, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

We will update this story as we learn more information.