BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck rollover Thursday night on southbound Highway 99 near Houghton Road is blocking at least one lane.

According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the rollover was reported at around 7:46 p.m. just north of the Houghton Road offramp.

Traffic in the area of Houghton Road and Highway 99 could be impacted. Expect delays.

It is not immediately clear if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.