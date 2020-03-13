Semi truck overturns, knocks out power in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi truck driving on California Avenue overturned and hit a gas line and power pole, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The department said the collision at California Avenue and Easton Drive has knocked out power in the area and caused live power lines to fall into the roadway. More than 1,400 customers have been affected, according to Pacific Gas & Electric.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the driver of the big rig suffered minor injuries.

Traffic has been closed in the area, the department said. Currently, there is no safety hazard.