BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck on fire along Highway 58 near Bena Road has forced a temporary closure Monday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fire started around 5:58 p.m. in the eastbound lanes on Highway 58 just east of Bena Road, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

The westbound lanes are being affected because of smoke, CHP officials said.

The driver of the truck is reported as out of the vehicle and the truck was carrying alcohol, according to CHP officials.

Expect delays.

This is a developing story.