Semi truck nearly collides with statue at Bakersfield business

Local News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi truck nearly collided Thursday morning with a unique bit of artwork at a business just off Highway 99.

A semi truck drove off the Highway 99 near Buck Owens Boulevard and nearly collided with a metal statue of a pegasus at Madland Toyota Lift dealer just before noon. The semi truck had major damage to its front end and came to a rest just feet away from the statue.

The owner of the company and the statue said she is relieved the truck didn’t cause an major damage.

“It’s a wonderful landmark for Kern County,” president of Madland Toyota and Lift, Mary Madland said. “It’s lit at night and people come to do photos shoots over it, and a lot of people just come and look at it and I’m very proud of it.”

Madland says the statue is her passion project, and she’s hoping to make it a local landmark that people can see from Highway 99.

