BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News cameras captured the aftermath of a semi-truck crash on I-5 Monday night.

The crash happened about a mile south of 7th Standard Road. Video from the scene shows a big rig sitting on its side.

California Highway Patrol described it as a major-injury crash. The condition of the driver was not immediately known or if anyone else was involved.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.