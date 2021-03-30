Semi truck hits parked car; one lane closed on eastbound Hwy. 58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – One lane is currently blocked on eastbound Highway 58, just west of Highway 223, due to a traffic accident.

According to the California Highway Patrol, around 5:35 a.m. Tuesday morning, a semi truck was traveling on the eastbound 58 and, for unknown reasons, struck a parked abandoned car. The driver of the semi truck then veered back into the lanes, hit the center median and rolled over.

The driver of the semi truck sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital. No one was inside the abandoned vehicle.

CHP says environmental health is responding to the area and clean up will take several hours.

Traffic is moving slow in the area.