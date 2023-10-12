BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck’s trailer hauling beehive boxes caught fire and sparked a grass fire on westbound Highway 58 at General Beale Road, Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Information Page.

The trailer fire immobilized the semi-truck in the second traffic lane of westbound Highway 58 shortly after 12:36 p.m. According to Kern County Fire Department’s Public Information Officer Jon Drucker, the semi-truck trailer was hauling beehive boxes when it sparked a grass fire.

Both the trailer and grass fire were contained as of 2:44 p.m. The grass fire burned about a quarter of an acre near General Beale Road.

The bee hive boxes on board the trailer were empty and did not contain any bees. Firefighters at the scene continue to work on extinguishing each beehive box.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no injuries have bene reported.

CHP officials said the number one lane remains open on westbound highway 58. Expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.