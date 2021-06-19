Semi truck fire spreads to nearby brush along Highway 58 near General Beale Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire that spread from a truck to nearby grass and brush Saturday along Highway 58 near General Beale Road. Motorists in the area should expect delays.

CHP says westbound Highway 58 traffic is being diverted to Highway 223.

The fire to a semi truck and trailer was reported at around 2:45 p.m. on the right shoulder along westbound lanes of the highway near General Beale Road and Murray Family Farms. CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reported the fire had been spreading quickly in the grass.

Multiple firefighting resources have been called to put out the flames. It was not immediately clear how many acres the fire burned.

We will update this story as we learn more information.