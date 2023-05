BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi truck fire is slowing traffic in southbound lanes of Interstate 5 south of Highway 46 Tuesday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 6.

There was a fire reported at approximately 2:10 p.m. near Merced Avenue, according to CHP.

Traffic is reduced to one lane and backed up about 4.5 miles, according to officials.

Expect delays in the area.