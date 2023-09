BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes are open after a semi-truck fire spread to brush on southbound traffic on Interstate 5 near Lebec Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the fire was reported around 12:20 p.m. Thursday.

The fire impacted I-5 near Fort Tejon, according to CHP.

CHP says the driver of the semi-truck is out of the vehicle.

This is a developing story.