BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi truck fire delayed traffic for hours Tuesday afternoon.

The Bakersfield Fire department has confirmed that the fire has been put out. The Ming Avenue off ramp will be closed until the semi truck is removed. There is no estimate on how long this will take.

Expect traffic delays northbound and southbound on Highway 99 at Ming Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP says traffic on southbound Highway 99 was backed up to Golden State Avenue.