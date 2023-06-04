BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck fire is impacting the southbound lanes on Interstate 5 just north of Old River Road Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans.

Caltrans is reporting southbound traffic on I-5 in the impacted area is reduced to one lane.

The fire was reported around 12:11 p.m. and a grass area nearby is involved, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

Fire crews are at the scene.

This is a developing story.