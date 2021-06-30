UPDATE: Semi-truck fire spreads to nearby grass off I-5 near Grapevine Road, 2 NB lanes reopen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP in Fort Tejon says two northbound lanes of Interstate 5 have reopened near Grapevine Road after a truck caught fire and power lines were downed.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports the truck caught fire in northbound lanes of I-5 just north of the Grapevine Road just after 8 p.m. Flames and debris were reported to have been going across all lanes.

The fire and debris cleanup forced a temporary closure of north and south traffic.

Firefighters are working to put out flames that spread to nearby grass off the roadway.

We will update this story as we learn more information.