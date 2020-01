A semi truck fire has closed several lanes of northbound Interstate 5 south of Pyramid Lake.

CHP reports a semi truck was on fire on the side of the road at around 3:30 p.m. about 10 miles north of Santa Clarita.

Southbound lanes are open, and the #1 lane of northbound I-5 is open.

Officials say the fire has spread to the hillside.

UPDATE: SB I-5 has been reopened at Smokey Bear Rd. NB I-5 has only one lane open at Lake Hughes Rd. Duration unknown. https://t.co/ITskrzOXkj — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 23, 2020

We will update this story as we learn more information.