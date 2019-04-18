Semi-truck fire closes one lane and off-ramp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- One lane and an off-ramp is closed due to a semi-truck fire. The truck could be seen on the shoulder on northbound Interstate 5, according to the CHP Traffic Incident page.

Flames engulfed the truck's front end and oil leaked onto the roadway; it is unknown how far back the oil has spilled.

According to CHP, the driver is out of the vehicle.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.