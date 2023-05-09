BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck crashed into a power pole in Shafter just before midnight Monday.

Photos from the scene show an 18-wheeler smashing through and snapping a 50-foot wooden pole.

The collision happened after the driver attempted to make a U-turn and struck the pole. The impact wiped power out for a few customers in the area, which is mostly made up of open space and farm land, according to Shafter Police.

Kern County Fire Department was on the scene but it was not immediately known if the driver sustained any injuries. PG&E officials responded and completed repairs to the power pole.

Drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.