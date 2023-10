BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead following a semi-truck crash near Buttonwillow, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

According to CHP, the crash happened at about 3:08 p.m. on Sunday on Main Drain Road just north of 7th Standard Road. A reporting party said that the semi-truck rolled over, CHP said.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.