BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi truck that rolled over is blocking two lanes on northbound Highway 99 in North Bakersfield, according to CHP.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports the crash was reported on Highway 99 just north of Merle Haggard Drive at around 10:20 p.m.

CHP says only the #1 lane is open.

No injuries have been reported in the crash. CHP is investigating the cause.