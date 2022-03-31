BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person was airlifted after a semi jackknifed early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident page.

Just before 1 a.m., a semi jackknifed blocking all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 just south of Highway 43, according to CHP. All lanes have since been reopened.

At least one person suffered major injuries and a medevac helicopter was launched to the scene, according to CHP. It is unclear how the crash occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.