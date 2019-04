Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Happy Birthday to Selena!

The breakout Tejano singer would have turned 48 today.

The president of Selena's fan club shot her to death in 1995 and her death made international headlines.

Selena Quintanilla Perez topped the charts and won a Grammy in her 23 years of life.