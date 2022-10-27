ROSEDALE, Calif. (KGET) — Iconic candy brand See’s is scheduled to host its grand opening at Rosedale Village on Nov. 4.

The celebration will be continue for a whole week after the ceremony, which will be held at See’s Candies’ new location at 2765 North Calloway Drive, Suite 110. The ribbon cutting will begin at 9:30 a.m., according to a news release.

See’s will be offering a host of special deals in honor of its opening including:

A free gift with any in-store or online purchase of $35 or more.

A chance to enter to win a $25 See’s gift certificate for any in-store shoppers.

Free samples in store!

The new location is a Volume Savings shop, which differs from one of See’s standard locations because it will specialize in bulk orders for businesses and offer on-site fundraising experts to help organizations plan their next fundraiser, See’s officials told 17 News.