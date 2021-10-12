Seeing-eye dog makes Kern County Honor Flight history

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s 43rd Honor Flight took off Monday morning, bound for Washington, DC.

On board? About one hundred veterans, dozens of guardians, and one dog.

“I think we’re all excited to have a dog go on the plane,” Kern County Honor Flight volunteer Karen Galyan said. “But he’s such a sweetheart, and we just can’t wait for him to see everything his master is going to see.”

For the first time in the organization’s history, they’ll have a pooch on the trip. The seven-year-old lab’s name is Bradley, and he’s a very good boy.

“He’s wonderful, he’s wonderful,” owner Bill Kalbaugh said. He is a super, super good dog.”

Bradley serves as a seeing-eye dog for Kalbaugh, a Vietnam veteran who’s partially blind. He joined Bill in 2016, and the two have been inseparable ever since.

“He’s very attentive,” Kalbaugh said. “He wants to know where I’m at. Even if I walk outside in my yard around the pool, he’ll come out and make sure that I’m going to be OK to get back.

When he’s not on the job, Bradley is playful, likes attention, and loves his frequent trips to the beach with Bill. But if Bill should show any signs of distress, Bradley means business.

Bradley, Bill and the rest of the 43rd Honor Flight will return Wednesday at 7 p.m.