Seed packet giveaway for kids encourages ‘growth’ and learning outside classrooms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local nursery is encouraging to continue to grow, even while they’re away from the classroom.

White Forest Nursery is giving away free seed packets to kids this upcoming weekend.

Owner Jere White says it’s a great way for kids to do something fun and learn at the same time.

“It’s a learning experience for life as well when children or even adults learn how to plant and see things grow,” White says. “It takes away stress, it’s a great activity, it’s safe and it pays dividends in the future.”

White Forest Nursery is located at 300 Morning Drive. The seed pack giveaway is Friday through Monday.