BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Grapes remained Kern County’s Number 1 crop in 2021, bringing $1.87 billion into the local economy, according to the annual crop report released Tuesday by the Kern County Department of Agriculture and Measurement Standards.
In all, Kern growers produced $8.34 billion in agricultural products; everything from artichokes to kale to turnips, according to the report.
2021 is the first time crop value passed $8 billion.
The report said the crop value was up 9 percent from 2021 and means Kern will be the first or second highest ag-producing county in the state, depending on numbers from Fresno, which have not yet been released.
Citrus held its place as the second most valuable Kern County crop, bringing in $1.35 billion, according to the report..
Rounding out the top 10 Kern crops were pistachios, almonds, dairy, cattle, garlic, bee products and potatoes.
See the full crop report here.