Sedan crashes into back of semi truck, closes down two lanes on northbound Hwy. 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two lanes of northbound Highway 99 are blocked after a sedan crashed into the back of a semi truck early this morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at around 5:56 a.m., the vehicle hit the back of the truck, causing it to roll over and block two lanes on the highway just north of Highway 58. Lanes three and four are still open, according to the department. No one was injured in the crash.

The department said there was loaded cement in the truck but none of the cement ended up on the roadway.

Traffic is currently backed up in the area, according to CHP. Motorists in the area should expect delays.