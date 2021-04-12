Security dog at Valley Plaza Mall now able to detect firearms after receiving training

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A security dog at the Valley Plaza Mall is now able to detect firearms after receiving special training, the mall has announced.

The mall said the dog received the training from Shallow Creek Kennels through owner Brookfield Properties’ security partner, Allied Universal Security Services. Now able to detect weapons, the dog will patrol the mall with a security officer as a safety precaution.

“We did not launch this because there was a problem, but because it is a good, proactive program,” said John Baker, general manager of Valley Plaza Mall. “The well-being of our guests, tenants and employees is paramount. We are constantly evolving our security protocols, and the new canine weapon detection program is an added safety measure to offer extra comfort to our shopping center community.”

Shallow Creek Kennels is a privately owned and operated importing and training facility, dedicated to providing law enforcement with the highest quality police service dogs available.

“Weapon detection and deterrence is a critical component to safety and prevention. Shallow Creek Kennels was formed with the fundamental goal to select and train highly-reliable detection canines to protect communities worldwide,” said Owner John Brannon. “Our involvement with mall security has been a natural collaboration, and we are honored to be a trusted resource to help support customers, merchants and shopping center management.”