Security camera rebate program offered in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Up to $150 is being offered to residents and businesses in Wasco who install security camera systems on their property that capture the public street, sidewalk or alley, and register the cameras with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The program is intended to help deter crime and assist with law enforcement investigations, according to a news release. A maximum of $100 is offered for a first, functioning camera, and a second camera could qualify for a rebate of up to $50, depending on cost.

If the cost of the first camera is less than $100, the rebate will be 50 percent of the cost. The same applies for the second camera.

Businesses located within city limits and which possess a current business license may qualify for up to $250 back, or 50 percent of the cost of the camera system if cost is less than $250, the release said.

The rebate does not include any applicable tax, installation, internet access, storage, accessories, or any cameras that are purchased but not installed on the outside of the property.

The camera system must have been purchased and installed after Jan. 1 and must remain registered with the sheriff’s office for at least two years, the release said.

“All cameras must monitor the exterior of the residence/building and face the right of way (public sidewalk, street, alley),” according to the release. “We strongly recommend purchasing a camera that is designed for the outdoors as opposed to modifying one designed for indoor use.”

The camera’s high-def resolution must be 1080p or greater, it must be able to retain and access video for up to five days, and cameras with night vision or a light feature are preferred.

Install the camera, then register it here. Save receipts, and complete the rebate program application here.

Approval of an application can take up to 45 working days and is at the discretion of the City of Wasco.