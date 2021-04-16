Sections of Panorama Park walking path to be closed next week for improvement project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sections of Panorama Park will be closed next week for renovation to make improvements to the walking path.

The city said parts of the pathway will be closed between Monday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as part of the Kern County Parks Improvement Project. However, guests will still be able to enjoy the rest of the park, located on Panorama Drive at River Boulevard.

Panorama Park’s walking path will reopen entirely each day before and after business hours, according to the city. Construction will conclude at the close of business on Thursday and improvements will be finalized by Friday.