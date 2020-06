BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A full closure is planned for late Monday night for a section of Highway 99.

The northbound lanes will close near the junction of Highway 58 starting at 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next day.

Crews will be pouring concrete on the widened westbound SR-58 bridge.

Officials say the closure may be in place at the same time on June 23 to remove equipment. Detours will be posted.