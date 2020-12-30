Dispensary offering $10K reward for information leading to discovery of missing California City boys

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — Local marijuana dispensary GreenStone has announced it is offering a reward of $10,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the discovery of two missing California City boys.

Orrin West, 4, and 3-year-old Orson West went missing just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 21. Yesterday, Cal City Chief of Police Jon Walker said foul play is suspected in their disappearances. Anyone who finds the boys are encouraged to contact the Cal City Police Department at 760-373-8806.

Anyone who wants to provide anonymous information regarding the missing West brothers can now do so through Kern Secret Witness by calling 661-322-4040.