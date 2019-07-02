Secret Witness offering $5,000 for information leading to location of John Wooner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the location of missing McFarland city manager John Wooner.

Police on Tuesday said the reward regarding Wooner, who was last seen May 14 at Bakersfield Hillcrest Cemetery, is being offered through the department’s Secret Witness program.

Wooner, 57, is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 300 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white dress shirt and khaki pants.

Wooner was last seen driving a silver Dodge Durango with California license plate #1390353.

He is considered to be missing under suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Secret Witness at 322-4040, Detective Keith Cason at 326-3868 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.