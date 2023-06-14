The Well Comedy Club will be hosting the show at 8 p.m. Friday evening.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Well Comedy Club will be hosting a “Secret Comedy Show” at their venue this Friday, June 16, which will feature three nationally touring headliners.

According to the club, the show will feature surprise comedians from TV specials on Netflix and Comedy Central. The comedians will be revealed at the show.

The show is for people age 18 and over.

The event is presented by Bad Neighbor Comedy, a group based in Bakersfield.

For more information about the event and how to buy tickets, click here.