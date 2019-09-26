Second vaping-related hospitalization reported in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health officials say a second person has been hospitalized with a vaping-related illness.

Officials confirmed the second case with 17 News Wednesday evening. The first case was reported by county health officials Monday.

Health officials did not identify the person or provide more details on the person’s illness.

In California 90 other cases have been linked to vaping as a string of illnesses have led to the deaths of two people in Los Angeles and Tulare counties.

Across the country, more than 500 people have been hospitalized with a severe lung illness. The FDA and CDC are looking into whether black market THC could be responsible.