A new beauty shop is coming to Bakersfield.

Ulta confirmed with 17 News there are plans for a new location.

The first location is at The Marketplace on Ming Avenue, but Ulta hasn’t confirmed where the second location will be.

A billboard for a new Ulta store can be seen at the Northwest Promenade, however.

A few storefronts are empty because of recent closures, but it isn’t clear which store Ulta would replace.