Second suspect in custody following Wasco elderly robbery

The second suspect in the assault and robbery of a 75-year-old Wasco man is now in custody.

The second suspect identified as Marvin Gray, 20, turned himself into the Kern County Sherrif’s office this morning.

On May 27, at about 6:15 a.m. a 75-year-old-male was attack by two males and had his phone and wallet taken from him in the 1000 block of 7th Street. He was later taken to a local hospital and was placed in medically induced coma, due to his life threatening injuries. He is now is stable condition.

Surveillance footage was obtained by police which showed the robbery, which led to the identity of one of the two suspects. The suspect was identified as Wasco resident Dabrae Dugan, 28, he was arrested the next day without incident.

Both will face will face charges of robbery, elder abuse, conspiracy and battery with great bodily injury.

Dugan is due back in court on June 12.