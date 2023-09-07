BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Historic rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary, might bring another super bloom to California.

According to officials, the second bloom will most likely be concentrated to desert areas, especially in the Mojave and Sororan deserts.

Experts say seeds there should already be growing and will likely bloom in the coming weeks.

If you’re interested in making the drive out to the deserts, be sure to check the road conditions before heading out, since Hilary did leave lasting damage along desert routes.