Second Saturday taking over Downtown Bakersfield tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Second Saturday is a monthly event where community members can support local businesses and explore the Downtown area. It is happening tomorrow and will feature amazing food, vendor pop-ups, Instagram live sessions and even free t-shirt screen printing.

Shannon LaBare, co-chair of The Hub (Second Saturday’s sponsoring organization) said Second Saturday was the brainchild of councilman Andrae Gonzales. She stated Gonzales brought the idea to her as he “saw a lot of businesses in downtown doing some really cool things and wanted to celebrate that.”

Every month, the Hub of Bakersfield releases a map highlighting the downtown businesses offering special discounts, offers or experiences. The map includes information to all participating businesses so attendees can plan their route for the day.

To view the map, click here

Although there’s plenty of great food options, Second Saturday is not only for local restaurants. In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment is one of the businesses participating in Second Saturday, but they will also house over 20 local vendors in their front lot on Saturday.

In Your Wildest Dreams owner Dixie Brewer states the “growth of this event over the years has imploded.” Brewer credits the expansion to her granddaughter Chloe for spearheading the event.

If you’re looking for a fun and walkable weekend in downtown, then check out Second Saturday.

For more information, visit out their website.