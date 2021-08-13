Second Saturday taking over Downtown Bakersfield this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Second Saturday returns to Downtown Bakersfield tomorrow – highlighting local businesses.

Every month the Hub of Bakersfield releases a map highlighting the businesses offering special discounts, offers or experiences. The Hub of Bakersfield says its goal is to get the community to explore downtown and visit as many places as they can.

Organizers will also go live on Bakersfield Second Saturday’s Instagram for those who prefer to enjoy the event at home.

For more information on Bakersfield’s Second Saturday, visit here.