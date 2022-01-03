Second Saturday offering special discounts and offers Jan. 8

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Second Saturday will feature businesses offering special discounts and offers in the downtown area Jan. 8.

Among this month’s offerings, Locale Farm to Table will have art demonstrations, free face painting and an art fundraising sale, and The Hub of Bakersfield from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is presenting Obscura, immersive and interactive spaces similar to “selfie-museums,” featuring a confetti playroom, projections and an art gallery where local art pieces will be available for sale.

To download the map for a complete list of Second Saturday events, click here.