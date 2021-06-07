Second Saturday celebrating Pride Month this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Second Saturday is celebrating Pride Month this weekend, offering deals from more than 30 local businesses across Downtown Bakersfield.

“This month we’re proud to celebrate, advocate and support the LGBTQ+ community of Bakersfield and beyond,” organizers said in a flyer.

Second Saturday is a monthly event where community members can support local businesses and enjoy the Downtown area. Virtual sessions will be held live on Bakersfield Second Saturday’s Instagram for those who can’t make it out to the event.

Every month the Hub of Bakersfield releases a map highlighting the Downtown businesses offering special discounts, offers or experiences. The map includes information on all participating businesses so attendees can plan their route for the day.

To view the full map, visit here.

For more information on Bakersfield Second Saturday, visit here.