BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you find yourself with nothing to do on the second Saturday of each month, you’re invited to immerse yourself in Bakersfield’s “Second Saturday” experience.

Second Saturday highlights downtown restaurants and businesses, filling you in on the latest brunch spot, the hottest shopping deals, the farmer’s market locations and other downtown experiences that only come once a month.

For more information, visit the Second Saturday website.