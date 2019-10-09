Second phase of power shutoffs in state have been delayed

PG&E has confirmed that its second phase of planned power shutoffs has been delayed.

The second phase of shutoffs, expected to impact around 234,000 homes and businesses, was planned to begin around noon Wednesday but have now been delayed to late afternoon and early evening.

The affected counties are: Alameda, Alpine, Contra Costa, Mariposa, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus and Toulumne.

There has yet to be confirmation that the third phase, which involves Kern County, will see power shutoffs.