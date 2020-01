A new brewery is set to open in Downtown Bakersfield later this month.

It’s said to be the first brewery in decades for the downtown area.

In a Facebook post, Second Phase Brewing says its opening on Jan. 25.

Second Phase is different than other breweries since it does not have to serve food, thanks to a change in the city’s code last year.

The brewery moved in to the complex on 19th and O streets where it joins Killer Poke and the upcoming Bottle Shock wine bar.