Second night of protests over death of George Floyd begins in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A small group of protesters have gathered outside Bakersfield police headquarters for a second night of protests over the death of George Floyd.

The group is small and is currently at the corner of Truxtun Avenue and H Street. Police have blocked off traffic Truxtun Avenue in front of its headquarters and City Hall.

On Friday, a group of as many as 300 people showed up to protest on Trutun Avenue.

17’s Eytan Wallace estimates the group on Saturday has reached about 100 people as of 7 p.m.

Protesters have signs, chanting “I can’t breathe.” A group of the protesters laid on the ground at the intersection for nine minutes.

Several of the protesters began marching through downtown Bakersfield.