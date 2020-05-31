Second night of protests over death of George Floyd begins in Bakersfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A small group of protesters have gathered outside Bakersfield police headquarters for a second night of protests over the death of George Floyd.

The group is small and is currently at the corner of Truxtun Avenue and H Street. Police have blocked off traffic Truxtun Avenue in front of its headquarters and City Hall.

On Friday, a group of as many as 300 people showed up to protest on Trutun Avenue.

17’s Eytan Wallace estimates the group on Saturday has reached about 100 people as of 7 p.m.

Protesters have signs, chanting “I can’t breathe.” A group of the protesters laid on the ground at the intersection for nine minutes.

Several of the protesters began marching through downtown Bakersfield.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News