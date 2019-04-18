Second man resentenced in deadly necklace-snatching robbery after murder charge dismissed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Lawrence Slaughter and Maxamillon McDonald at one point faced the prospect of spending the rest of their lives behind bars.

Their fortunes have changed considerably.

Both have been resentenced for their roles in a necklace-snatching robbery that left an elderly woman dead. They now have release dates to look forward to instead of serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Their 2013 murder convictions were overturned in 2017 by an appellate court and, due to a change to the state's felony murder rule, the District Attorney's office can no longer prosecute them for murder, prosecutor Eric Smith said.

Slaughter, 35, was resentenced Thursday to 26 years in prison on robbery and gang charges. McDonald, 33, was resentenced April 5 to 24 years.

Before 2019, the state's felony murder rule allowed for murder charges against defendants in cases where they weren't the actual killer but participated in a dangerous felony, such as robbery or kidnapping, that resulted in death.

A law that took effect Jan. 1, however, now requires a person to actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder. Otherwise, they can only be prosecuted for the underlying crime, whether it's kidnapping, robbery or another serious offense.

Neither Slaughter nor McDonald were directly involved in the killing of 72-year-old Guadalupe Ramos. They participated in the robbery, but a third defendant was the person who actually grabbed the necklace, knocking Ramos to the ground.

On Aug. 19, 2012, Ramos was walking to her car with her daughter in the parking lot of the Foods Co. on Haley Street when the third defendant, Christopher Harvell Patterson, approached and ripped off her necklace.

Ramos fell and died of cardiac arrest.

Patterson ran to a car occupied by McDonald and Slaughter, and the three fled the area.

Slaughter was on parole at the time and wearing an ankle monitor that gave authorities his whereabouts the night of the robbery. Police retraced the suspects' trail and found surveillance footage of the three men at various locations.

An appellate court upheld Patterson's conviction, and the 26-year-old remains in prison serving life without parole.