Second inmate dies after attack at Corcoran State Prison

CORCORAN, Calif. (KGET) — A second inmate has died in connection with an attack at Corcoran State Prison last week.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said 62-year-old Graham De Luis-Conti was pronounced dead on Sunday after inmate Jonathan Watson, 41, attacked him and another inmate with a weapon on Jan. 16, causing multiple head wounds to both victims.

Both inmates were transported to a local hospital. David Bobb, 48, succumbed to his injuries while en route.

The prison’s Investigative Services Unit and the Kings County Coroner’s Office are investigating the deaths.

De Luis-Conti had been in the prison since 2001 after he was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for the aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.

Watson was received by the CDCR from Humboldt County in 2009 to serve a sentence of life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and intentionally discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.

Bobb was received by CDCR from San Diego County in 2005 to also serve life with the possibility of parole sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.