BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire crews were busy over the weekend battling a fire in the same area where another fire broke out Thursday.

According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, a fire broke out at 1 a.m. on July 9 on 23rd Street, just a few houses down from the fire that started on July 6.

Crews say there were two homes on fire, but they were successfully able to douse the flames after a while.

Seven people have been misplaced as a result of the fire.

Investigators are currently trying to determine what started this latest fire.