Second fatal crash reported on Taft Highway Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died after a rollover crash on Taft Highway just north of Taft Monday morning. This is the second fatal accident on Taft Highway within two hours.

Around 9:14 a.m. the California Highway Patrol was called out to Taft Highway and Elk Hills Road for a crash involving a semi and a vehicle, according to the CHP incident page. At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Taft Highway have been closed at Elk Hills Road.

